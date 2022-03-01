Are You Guilty of Appreciating Dark Humour and LOL’ing at World War 3 Jokes?

Dark humour or Black comedy is a style of comedy that makes light of subject matter that is generally considered taboo, particularly subjects that are normally considered serious or painful to discuss. It is in fact an art of joking and laughing at tragedy or trauma without trivialising it which lets you break the shackles of your emotional comfort zone.

Though tragedy and comedy might look like polar opposites, I believe that only if someone embraces the humour in a tragic situation, can they pull themselves together to stay sane and navigate through a crisis. While it might sound like I am just referring to someone’s personality and their ability to stay calm under testing situations, there are other dimensions to it too. A study in the journal Cognitive Processing has found that there is a strong correlation between intelligence along with other factors like an individual’s aggression levels and the appreciation of black humour. Research studies at the Medical University of Vienna shows that an appreciation of black comedy is a sign of high IQ and low aggression.