Will Smith-Chris Rock Aside, Here Are 6 Controversial Moments From Oscar History

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after the latter made an insensitive ‘joke’ about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition will go down as an infamous moment in the history of the Academy Awards. The unscripted moment led to the Oscars muting the segment in some regions and an uncomfortable silence at the venue. However, the Oscars have a history of unscripted (sometimes) moments, and here are a few:

1. 1973 Oscars: ‘Six Security Guards Had to Hold Back John Wayne’

The Godfather is considered to be a landmark in filmmaking and thus, it came as no surprise when lead actor Marlon Brando won ‘Best Actor’ in 1973. However, Brando declined to accept the award himself and instead sent Sacheen Littlefeather to accept the trophy. She mentioned that she was the Apache President of the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee.