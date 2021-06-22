Victoria’s Secret's Inclusivity Must Be Appreciated, Not Applauded

While the newcomers offered a wider range in sizing, VS started following suit but it wasn’t enough. Perhaps the biggest threat to the company was posed by Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, which modelled itself on the evolving ideas of ‘beauty’ and ‘sexy’. The company’s fashion show celebrated diverse races, genders, and body types.

Savage x Fenty soon became the poster child for diversity, with a specific focus on celebrating the diversity in body types. It also debuted 40 shades of foundation for a more diverse audience. Victoria’s Secret got further embroiled in controversy after one of the top executives at L Brands, Ed Razek’s comments on trans inclusivity went viral.