Five Times Bollywood Gave us Major Friendship Goals

5 Bollywood movies that celebrate beautiful friendships
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
There's no denying that friends form an essential part of our life. The best way to define friends are that they are our chosen family, and it can't get more wholesome than that.
They are your best secret keepers, your mentors, your meme suppliers, your hangover cure, your shoulder to cry on -- in short, they are your yin to yang and your 'Vijaylakshmi to Rani'.
Just like these beloved besties, Bollywood over the years has given us some beautiful lessons on friendship and some major friendship goals!
So, this Friendship Day, here's a list of some recent movies that you can watch with your besties and celebrate the unique bond:
A poster of Axone.
Many of you might not be aware of this gem of a movie directed by
Nicholas Khaekongor and starring Sayani Gupta (Upasana), Lin Laishram (Chanbi) and Asenla Jamir (Minam).
Axone follows the friendship between these three friends from the North-East living in Delhi. Axone brings out the complexity of their relationship while tackling the sensitive topic of racism.
Usually, pop culture has made us believe that female friendships are all about 'cat-fights' and fighting over a man. But Axone turns the tables and even proves that you can be friends with your partner's ex!
The plot revolves around Upasana and Chanbi, who spend the entire day trying to cook a local North-Eastern dish for Minam's wedding by overcoming various hurdles. Upasana is dating Minam's ex-boyfriend, and despite their slightly complex relationship Upasana risks it all to make Minam's wedding day special. Isn't this what friends are for?
Lisa Haydon and Kangana Ranaut in Queen.
Queen has got to be one of the best movies in Bollywood that not only has a strong female lead but also celebrate beautiful friendships. As Rani's (Kangana Ranaut) fiance Vijay (Rajkummar Rao) calls it quits right before their wedding, she decides to go to her 'honeymoon' in Paris all alone, thus embarking on a journey of self-discovery.
During her trip, Rani chances upon Vijaylakshmi (Lisa Haydon), who is nothing like her but who gives her confidence and creates a non-judgemental space where she could be herself. Their friendship thrives on love and respect. It's heartwarming to see their friendship bloom. After all, we all deserve someone who listens to us rant patiently even after the 1000th "itna life kharab ho gaya hai mera" session.
A still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
Zoya Akhtar's film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is another beautiful film that celebrates friendship in all its forms. We all know friendships aren't perfect and we all have our moments of bittersweet experiences, but we learn to accept each other's weaknesses, forgive the mistakes and, despite everything, find our way back to each other.
For those who still haven't watched this movie, Arjun (Hritikh Roshan), Imraan (Farhaan Akhtar) and Kabir (Abhay Deol) are childhood friends who decided to go on a trip for Kabir's bachelor party. But the trip isn't all fun and frolic. During the trip, the three friends confront their fears, rekindle their lost friendship and prove that in the end friends never hesitate to show you the truth and are always there for each other when things get tough.
And the best part is that they might make fun of you, annoy you or play pranks on you, but they let you be who you really are with zero judgements.
3 Idiots has given us important lessons on life, career, and most importantly friendships. Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, the film revolves around the lives of three friends, Farhan Qureshi (R. Madhavan), Raju Rastogi (Sharman Joshi) and Rancho (Aamir Khan).
The movie aptly portrays how friendship transcends caste, class, religion or any differences. All it takes is trust, care and understanding to form strong friendships, and it also shows us how true friends can go to any length to help each other out.
In short, when your friends are with you -- All is well!
Rang De Basanti is a cult film on friendship, patriotism and revolution
Rang De Basanti, with its themes of corruption, patriotism, revolution and friendship, is an iconic film that has stood the test of time and will continue to do so. It is a story of six friends who took the ultimate test of friendship and raised their voices against the injustice together.
We all wish for friends who would do anything for each other, of course we don't wish anyone would have to sacrifice their life, but it's just good to know that they will have your back no matter what! And this is what the friendship of DJ (Aamir Khan), Karan (Siddharth), Sukhi (Sharman Joshi), Aslam (Kunal Kapoor), and Sonia (Soha Ali Khan) proved when they decided to fight for their friend Ajay (R. Madhavan) who lost his life due to a faulty plane.
The movie will bring tears to your eyes and remind you that friends make your life beautiful.