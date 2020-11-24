My Thoughts After Watching Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawaani Trailer

Deeksha Sharma

First up, what's with the name? Why is Bollywood stuck in the early 2000s when it comes to titling films? There's only one OG title of the 'Ki Jawaani' family and that is...Sheila Ki Jawaani. So if you're trying to ring a bell with the name, you have set yourself up for a huge embarassment because nothing can come close to Sheila and her 'atmanirbhar' attitude. So the trailer of Indoo Ki Jawaani starring Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua dropped and we're questioning what the makers were thinking of when they made the trailer. We don't want to judge the film by it's trailer but...

'Indoo Ki Jawaani' Trailer Made Me Want to Watch the Film - NOT!

Moving on, can someone explain what a trailer is supposed to do? Might I say, it's supposed to entice the audition, pique their interests, leave them wanting to watch the film. Did the Indoo Ki Jawaani trailer do any of it? Hard no! They set a not-so-convincing twist and didn't add any tension there. Well, if the makers think just having the male lead drop in from 'Pakistan' is twist enough...let's sign you up for classes for 'Making Movie Trailer 101'.

If THAT'S The Level of Jokes...I'll Watch Funny Dog Video on YouTube Instead

We are sure Mallika Dua is capable of better. We have seen it in the past. But the collective laugh quotient after watching the entire trailer only goes up to a big 'hein' in then end. None of the jokes land. So hello, if you're trying to convince me that this is a comedy, that idea is more amusing that the jokes in the film. And if I have to watch Mallika Dua talk like she does in her Instagram video, I'd rather go to the app than watch this for two odd hours? No? We are sincerely hoping the movie can do better but isn't the trailer a refelection of what's actually there in the film?

OK, Can We Please Get Done With Stereotyping People From Delhi NCR Areas?

When Parineeti in Ladies VS Ricky Bahl played a loud punjabi girl from Delhi, we bought that because it was fresh and she did it to the T. But when we see that same idea of a north Indian young girl repeat itself in all movies that try to show characters from Delhi NCR, we SCREAM 'not again'. It's great that your character is a go-getter, is feisty and likes to be in control but that can be done with so many other characteristics. For example, why are bright clothes directly proportional to north India? Or flashy jewellery? Or just being loud?

And who is 'India Gupta'?

Plot? What's That?

So 'Indira' says she's looking to date a 'nice' boy. Next seen, we see her rant about how a guy is interested in sex and not 'shaadi'. Indira, what do you want, girl? You've really gotta figure that out first. And who in today's generation is looking for a 'nice' boy on Tinder. There's laughing in your audience's head. Okay, so this guy turns out to be from Pakistan. And of course, some terrorists from Pakistan have entered Delhi. Then what? The more I watch this trailer, the more it looks like a song video interspersed with dialogues here and there.

Glad to See Kiara Have Dialogues, But Also Not...