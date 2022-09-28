Ranbir Kapoor B'day: An Ode to the Actor Who is Bigger Than His Scripts

From the iconic towel scene in Saawariya to the nation’s go-to heartbreak song ‘Channa Mereya’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor has been a part of pop culture ever since the start of his career. Over the years, Ranbir might have had a repertoire full of absolute hits and dreadful misses but despite it all, he has only proved his mettle as an actor.

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya hit the big screens, a young Ranbir Kapoor with his boyish charm had a big task ahead of himself, as does any actor with their debut – to prove that he’s a bankable star.