5 Honest Thoughts I’ve Had as an Ent Journo Covering the Alia-Ranbir 'Wedding'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is right around the corner!
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
When I decided to become an entertainment journalist, it was purely for film and TV and all the analysis that comes with it— in contrast to the idea that people had earlier painted of the profession; all glitter and fame. But putting all that aside, working as an entertainment journalist has introduced me to a whole new world— celebrity weddings!
Here are some honest thoughts (nay, epiphanies) I’ve had during the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding season:
1. I really didn’t see my career taking this turn tbvh ('to be very honest') with you. All I wanted was to do my little tasks and write a review or two but noooo. I must (!) cover the news that a Sabyasachi bag is being carried in a taxi. Aur yahan mujhe taxi drivers Lower Parel se Mahalakshmi nahi leke jaate.
Ashneer Grover was on to something!
2. Sab ke sab hypocrite hain. I see people online complain about celebrity news coverage all. the. time. The ‘Who cares?’ brigade if you will and sure, they probably don’t but turns out a LOT of people do. Do you see how many fancams and edits are out there??
I mean....what is going on here??
Content is king and in the world of entertainment, celebrities are nobles. And the views on celebrity content are insane!
3. WHAT IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING? All the ‘sources’ have told all the ‘exclusive reports’ details about the wedding including venue and dates and timing. It changes though, it changes!!
Why don’t all the ‘sources’ sit together, maybe have a round table conference, figure out their sides of the story and just tell us at once? Because I am confused and tired!
For legal reasons, this is a joke, I love my job.
4. Please let my weekend be! There are kaafi saare rumours about Alia and Ranbir’s reception happening on the 17th (1+7 = 8, 8 is lucky number for the Kapoors remember?) It’s a SUNDAY! I get the sentimentality aspect, I do but who doesn’t like a long weekend? Take Monday off too! Have your ceremonies; 18th also has an 8 no!
Me trying to find a middle ground between the no. 8 and my Sunday.
5. Here’s the thing— I haven’t been a huge fan of celebrity weddings either— not for a pretentious reason; I mostly just lived under a rock when it came to these things. And once you’re disillusioned to the idea of celebrity weddings, it goes on.
BUT these two got me— while I worked on the video about the things Alia has said about Ranbir, I almost made a fancam (I have no shame in admitting it).
Ummeed pe duniya kaayam hai.
Manifesting a very happy marriage for Ranbir and Alia and a great (hopefully sponsored) vacation in Bali for me!