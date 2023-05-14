Happy Mother’s Day: 5 Things We Can Learn From These Bollywood Mothers

For the longest time, the idea of a mother in Indian cinema was that of an all-forgiving, ever-giving and self-sacrificing figure. Her identity as a woman or an individual could never be separated from her role as a caregiver whose purpose is to consistently provide endless support to her family.

Even after years, these stereotypes haven’t disappeared completely, but there are a few examples of some well-written characters of modern-day mothers who encapsulate the spirit of motherhood without reducing them to powerless side characters.