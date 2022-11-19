'Mister Mummy' Honest Review: A Transphobic Nightmare In The Name Of Comedy

Shaad Ali's Mister Mummy - starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza - revolves around Amol Kote, a cisgender man whose life gets turned upside down when he discovers that he’s pregnant. It would’ve been an interesting premise if the writers would’ve been able to fathom that there are tonnes of transgender men who are regularly getting pregnant and giving birth. But for a film whose biggest comedic plot point relies on finding new ways to ridicule a man with a baby bump and lactating breasts, nuances are perhaps too much to expect.

Here are my honest thoughts while watching Mister Mummy.