Why Kim Kardashian Telling Women to “Get off Their Ass & Work” Is Problematic

She further said, “You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments and show up and do the work.”

This statement is ignorant because it applies to a very miniscule percentage of people who have the privilege to wait around till they find the perfect job that checks all the boxes. Most people do not have the same luxury. Their financial and social conditions inevitably force them to take up the next available job, just to make a living. Things such as choosing a job with a non-toxic work environment take a backseat when your main goal is to just sustain yourself and the people who are dependent on you, something that is a reality for most of the general population.