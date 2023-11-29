‘Kalesh With Karan’: Every Episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Ever

Koffee With Karan season 8 is now streaming on Hotstar.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Koffee With Karan is synonymous with kalesh – a term frequently used by desi internet users to loosely connote controversy. An X user recently gave a fun twist to the name, ‘Kalesh with Karan.’ It’s apt, hilarious and reminiscent of the kind of jibes the show has received for years.
Let's take a look at some of the things that has led to a lot of chatter:
Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar the "flagbearer of nepotism" way back in 2016 and the label has stuck. The Gangster actor also added that her biopic would star Karan as the antagonist dubbing him a "movie mafia." The casual tongue-and-cheek humour has become a hotbed for intense discussion.
When asked about the nepotism debate, Karan in an interview with Mid-day had said:
But the fact of the matter remains Karan keeps stirring the pot. He often brings this topic to the fore for no good reason.
Sometimes Karan doesn't face the music he invites it to his talk show.
The tadka of kalesh comes with a bit of a twist. It's in Karan's uncompromising questions. But to watch the guests do some mental Olympics to try and bypass Karan's remarks is hilarious. Remember how Kareena was asked about Ameesha Patel and why she failed to congratulate the Gadar team? The actor had a very direct answer, “But I think it’s fabulous and I can congratulate them now, here.”
(Actual) representation of Karan Johar's guests trying to dodge his questions.
Grab your tub of popcorn cause Karan is all set to give us the inside scoop. Especially when celebrities really don't hold back in order to get that hamper. Throwback to the time Karan asked, "What would you find in Mallika Sehrawat’s bedroom?" Emraan Hashmi promptly answered, “An idiot’s handbook to succeed in Hollywood.”
Sometimes this is our response to a KWK episode.
Varun Dhawan, not one to mince his words, was quick to call out Karan for his shenanigans. He said Karan reminds him of the film 'Shaadiram Ghar Jode' but instead Akran's film would have twist with 'Ghar Tode', which loosely translates to him causing problems in people's love lives.
Especially true, when we look back at the Ranveer and Deepika episode. In the episode, Deepika Padukone revealed that when she was initially dating Ranveer they were "technically allowed" to see other people since they were still figuring out the relationship. And the internet was enraged for no good reason.
Although Karan can't be solely blamed, the incident took place on the famous 'koffee' couch and now we can't unsee it. Yet, Karan does ask everyone about their ex-partners in the show, married or not.
The audience watching every KWK episode.
It's not 'Kalesh with Karan' if there isn't the ex-factor. We talk, of course, about the countless times Karan brings up the exes. Case in point, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, or Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Even some of Karan's rapid-fire questions are designed in a way that one has to rate the exes. At this point, it feels like our everyday 'daal-chawal'.
The variety we need in KWK at the moment.
Koffee With Karan streams on Disney + Hotstar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)