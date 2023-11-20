Koffee With Karan Promo: KJo Calls Sidharth & Varun 'Kens Without Their Barbies'

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra will grace the 'Koffee With Karan' couch in the upcoming episode.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to grace the Koffee With Karan couch in the upcoming episode which is soon to release on 23 November. Karan Johar took to his social media to share a snippet from the episode wherein he can be seen calling his guests "Kens without their Barbies."
Karan also wrote a short note on the 'boys', writing, "THE BOYS ARE BACK!!! All suave, all madness & love...stay tuned because they are stirring up a storm!! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode drops 23rd November only on Disney + Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar."
In the promo video, Karan can be seen stating, "On My Name is Khan, you all were definitely having steamy affairs with the costume department," and the guys are quick to dub KJo as "Karan Johar ghar tode" which is after Varun mentions a character from his father David Dhawan's movie named Shaadiram Ghar Jode.
Koffee With Karan latest episode drops every Thursday on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.
