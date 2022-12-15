21 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Iconic Dialogues That You Can Use IRL

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released in 2001.
It's been 21 years since Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released and its craze just doesn't seem to fade away. I kid you not when I say I can repeat most of these dialogues just by memory.
Now you may hate it or love it, but one thing can be assured that you just can't ignore it. In all its absurdity, bizarre logics, unbelievably empty streets of Chandni Chowk, and Kareena's self-love, this movie has given us the most quotable dialogues IRL ever!
So, we gave these dialogues a little twist and converted them into relatable memes that you can use in any situation. Check them out:
Inspired by real life events!
Proceed with caution - we are not responsible for the consequences!
Meanwhile me: Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwaan hai
Attitude huh!
Am I the dramaaa?
Bas 5 minute aur...
Which reminds me... Have you seen my keys?
Ek pizza slice ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh babu?
Chand roz aur meri jaan...
I am rich...in filmy gyaan!
