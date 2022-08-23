'Indian Matchmaking' Takes Me Back to My Uncle's Matchmaking Experiences

These folks meet at glamorous restaurants and consume exotic food. In the hunt for my uncle's bride, we had to settle with samosas, nimko and pakoras. No margaritas, only chai. My grandmother mostly cooked desi food, but some of the potential mothers-in-law served macaroni or Russian salads. I guess they thought we too are coming from Texas. Despite strict instructions from my grandfather to neither stare at the food nor eat too much, I did succumb to the temptations. I could feel his gaze from the corner of his eyes. Occasionally, the hosts would insist I take another helping of custard or extra chutney to dip my vegetable roll in and I graciously agreed. Running around was not allowed unless there was a garden behind the house or some host's children wanted me to join them.

The houses were a spectacle. Sometimes we had to climb several dozen stairs to reach a romantic old Lahore's quarter or soak up the afternoon sun in a large manicured garden of a dreamy mansion. I vividly remember one lively home full of many sisters and swings in Gujranwala. There was another on Lahore's posh Zafar Ali Road, which had an umbrella collection that enchanted me for years to come.

Some potential brides strutted their stuff with faces covered in layers of powdery makeup, while others were too shy to even look up.

We went all over Lahore and Punjab to find my uncle's mate, only to have him gun it down on the phone. Many girls refused him too. They didn't want to relocate to the US or said he was too old for them. Sometimes, different members of the family approved or disapproved of some girl. Arguments occasionally broke out until my uncle vetoed them all.

We see the participants in the show go through a similarly perplexing time. You see, if you treat people like restaurant menus the task can become daunting. In December 1994, my uncle flew down to Karachi and married the first girl he met within two days of meeting her. On Christmas day, he put a ring on her and put an end to this two-year-long family ordeal. Although I enjoyed this intimate peak into people's lives, the experience was harrowing enough for me to forever avoid the matchmaking process. There is no escape from a family-orchestrated arranged marriage catastrophe that one walks into unknowingly at the pinnacle of one's youth.

The writer is a journalist from Lahore who tweets as @ammarawrites.