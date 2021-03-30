Honest Synopses of IMDb’s Ten Worst Rated Bollywood Films

Caution: Watch these films at your own risk.
India is the largest film-producing nation in the world. In 2018, India alone produced 1813 movies, followed by China that made just over 1000. The last year is of course not counted.
Indian makers cater to all kinds of audiences. There's something for everyone - action, drama, romance, art...the list is endless.
But are all films great? Of course, not.
Here's a reaction to the posters of these 10 worst films accurately depicted in a line.
The only thing good about Sadak 2 is the time when it didn't release. Even it's line up of a cast like Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor and the fact that it released on an online streaming platform, didn't mean that most people watched it.
First of all, I want to meet someone who has watched this film voluntarily. Kamal R Khan is the star of the film, need I say more? It doesn't stop there, he's the man behind the film too. Khan has written the dialogues, screenplay and produced the film.
But obviously, who else would dare make this.
Just the fact that this film has a better rating than Sadak 2 makes me feel bad for the makers of Sadak 2.
A decent line up of actors can't make a good film. I wish the writer and the director of Welcome to New York understood that. There's Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Boman Irani, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Riteish Deshmukh...and yet you will look at the watch at least a million times if you manage to make it to the end of the two and a half hours. I bet you will enjoy reading jokes online than watching this extended school play with fancy actors. I guess Sonakshi knew this was going to be a bad film, so she puts the least effort in even trying to act.
By now, I am at a stage where I want monetary compensation for putting myself through the pain of watching these films. The next one is Jimmy which stars Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty. How he managed to get more projects after working on this one is an investigative report I'd like to do one day. The actor looks so disinterested that I bet of you had a robot to replace him, it would do a better job. And storyline? I bet a three-year-old story has a better beginning, middle and end.
This film released two weeks back and the fact that people don't know this...says a LOT. Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi star in the film about dance which has nothing but bad acting and dancing. Isabelle Kaif's expressions and dialogue delivery will take you back to Katrina's starting out days in the industry. If you want to make a movie on dance, you should watch Time to Dance in order to know what not to do.
Before I start dissing this one, I would like to tell you how Fardeen Khan won the Filmfare for Best Debut (Male) for his acting in this film. If bad acting and dialogues weren't enough, this film has dance moves that'll make your dad's dancing at weddings look so much better.
I don't know why this film is always called Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag and not just 'AAG', but years after this film released and bombed at the Box Office, Amitabh Bachchan said in a press conference that his decision to work in this film was not a right one.
Honestly, no one has heard of this film so why bother? Wonder what Sanjay Dutt, Ameesha Patel and Anupam Kher were thinking while signing this one.
The Himmatwala that released in 1983 was a rage but as times move on you can't quite have the actors of this generation recreate what the stars achieved then. Most critics bashed Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah's revised version of Himmatwala and it failed at box office too.
I have watched this in the theatres and I am not proud of it. It was Sajid Khan was sitting with a few friends who happened to crack a few jokes and he came up with the script for this one. I feel particularly bad for the actors who had to mouth those lines and I hope they got good money for this. I REALLY do.
