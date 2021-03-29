US Navy Members Sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai' From Swades, Win Hearts

US Navy members sing a song from Swades.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Members of the US Navy won hearts as they sang a popular Bollywood song at a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
Sandhu took to Twitter on Saturday to share a glimpse of some of the officers singing 'Ye Jo Des Hai' from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades.
"This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever", Sandhu tweeted.
The 1.5-minute video has garnered over 196k views on Twitter. "The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli," the US Navy Band tweeted.
The video has been getting a lot of appreciation.
In his message, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M Gilday said, "Together, we will promote a free, open & inclusive rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. I look forward to our two navies' continued cooperation."
