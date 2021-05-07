'Mumbai Saga': A Film That Begs You to Keep Your Brains Aside

A poster of Mumbai Saga.
Well, Mumbai Saga released on 19 March but let's be honest...who has time to keep up with the date anymore? So here it goes...
Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Majrekar, Amole Gupte, Kajal Aggarwal and Prateik Babbar. But despite the lineup, there's very little that'll make you want to watch the film (willingly).
Why did I watch it? This is like asking, "When will Corona leave us?"
If you have watched Shootout At Lokhandwala and/or Shootout At Wadala, you HAVE watched Mumbai Saga. I wish Sanjay Gupta didn't use every cliche in the handbook of action films in Bollywood.
But I have to give it to Amar Mohile for consistently keeping it up with the requirements of an action drama in Bollywood. This man delivers like no other.
What will Abraham's expressions be without his background score? As good as a flat tyre!
The only thing that has an impact while watching this film is the cheeks that get punched. And that pretty much happens every fifteen minutes. There's one scene where John Abraham's character, Amartya Rao, takes on an army of goons. Don't ask where the police were when all of this was happening INSIDE the jail.
Basically, don't question anything. Not even how The Shard in London, whose construction got completed somewhere in 2013, was in the film when the story is set in the 90s.
Don't question anything.
According to the makers, the story is inspired by DK Rao, a gangster who was infamous during the 90s for murders of industrialists and gangsters. DK Rao was born in Mumbai's Matunga to a poor family.
Mumbai Saga follows the story of how Amartya Rao (loosely based on gangster DK Rao) rises to power and...well his fall.
The real DK Rao is in jail, however Amartya Rao in the movie dies in an overtly dramatic clash with Emraan Hashmi. Mind you, it was a clash with JUST Emraan Hashmi and not the police.
Because Hashmi was just out there thirsty for Rao's blood as he wanted the monies (a deal that only showed in the film once and DIDN'T make a full circle).
Sounds bizarre? Wait till you watch the film.
Let's take a look at this picture of DK Rao.
Now, let's take a look at Amartya Rao in this film.
And now let's take a look at Hindustani Bhau AKA Vikas Fhatak. I don't mean to push it...but why does it feel like those working on Abraham's look in the film were inspired by this guy?
There's not even a single second in this film when any actor misses the chance to overact. For example, there's a scene where some goons throw chilli powder (tbh it's just some red powder) in Amartya Rao's eyes and the way he rolls will have you rolling with...laughter.
But Mahesh Manjrekar manages to say so much with a role that lasts for a total of perhaps 10 mins in the whole film.
What a wow! The only wow!
But say you can keep your logical sense aside, you wish to indulge in hardcore action and you plan to sleep with a headache? Mumbai Saga is your best bet!
