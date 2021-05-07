'Mumbai Saga': A Film That Begs You to Keep Your Brains Aside

Well, Mumbai Saga released on 19 March but let's be honest...who has time to keep up with the date anymore? So here it goes...

Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Majrekar, Amole Gupte, Kajal Aggarwal and Prateik Babbar. But despite the lineup, there's very little that'll make you want to watch the film (willingly).

Why did I watch it? This is like asking, "When will Corona leave us?"