Miyazaki's The Boy & The Heron Shows Fantasy Films Aren't Just a Form Of Escape

The film’s premise, is perhaps, exceptionally bleak. A young boy’s (Mahito) mother dies in a fire and he has to come to terms with his father’s marriage to his mother’s sister (Natsuko) during World War II. His new home is at his mother’s rural estate and opens into a fantastical world, which he is ushered into by a dubious grey heron.

Mistrustful of the heron at first, Mahito embarks on his mystical journey to the tower situated in his family estate alongside the heron when his stepmother goes missing.

It’s the sheer audacity of Miyazaki’s world-building that creates a multitude of possibilities in the world. Time curiously intersects with space – the rich cosmology of the world shifts from one sequence to the other. At one point we are met with the vast expanse of the stars and at another time we witness a passageway that leads to different spatial-temporal realities. A world that inhabits both the dead and the living. But also a world that is, unfortunately, dying.