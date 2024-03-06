How Did Hans Zimmer Come Up With Dune: Part Two's 'Otherworldly' Sound?

Moreover, the Inception composer takes this sonic exploration very “seriously” as he has been working on the score since his teenage years. Being a fan of the books, he had already built the world up in his head. An enthusiasm he shares with Villeneuve. So much so, that Zimmer never read the script. The different departments in the film – costume and cinematography - kept in touch with each other to lend themselves to the storytelling in the most authentic way possible, as per a report by Wallpaper.