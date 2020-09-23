‘Dolly Kitty’ to ‘Pataakha’, 6 Films on The Beauty of Sisterhood

When it comes to Hindi films, we've seen brotherhood being celebrated in all its glory. From Aamir Khan and Mamik Singh standing up for each other in Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar to the love of estranged brothers in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Bollywood has explored the myriad shades of this relationship. But what about sisters? Here's looking at a few films that truly explore the beauty of sisterhood on the big screen.

Badki & Chutki's Endless Bickering In 'Pataakha'

In Vishal Bharatwaj's Pataakha, sisterhood isn't about braiding each others hair and gossiping into the wee hours of the morning. Instead, it's about bickering endlessly, quite literally pulling at each other's hair, only to later realise that no matter what, sisterhood is a bond that's invincible in its own unique way.

Two Sisters Separated by Circumstances, United by Love in 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag'

In Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Konkona Sen Sharma and Rani Mukherji play two small-town sisters. Despite their unconditional love for each other, life gets in the way and in order to keep things going, the older sister Badki (Rani Mukherji) is forced to keep secrets from her family. When Chutki (Konkona Sen Sharma) finds out about Badki's real job as a 'call girl' - she's instinctively disgusted. But with time, Chutki comes around. Badki and Chutki's relationship remains strong even in the face of life's harshest realities - now isn't that what sisterhood is all about?

A Fight for Justice In 'No One Killed Jessica'

In No One Killed Jessica, we see one woman's relentless fight for her sister. Based on a real incident, Vidya Balan's Sabrina, despite all odds, is determined to bring justice in the aftermath of her sister Jessica's sudden death at a bar in Delhi. Eventually, with the help of Meera (Rani Mukherji), Sabrina is able to get what she deserves. No One Killed Jessica is a beautiful tale of sisterhod and how that kind of love surpasses everything.

Half-Sisters, Full Love In 'Dil Hai Tumhaara'

In Kundan Shah's Dil Hai Tumhaara, starring Preity Zinta and Mahima Chaudhary, we see a different kind of sisterhood. Shalu and Nimmi, though half-sisters, prove that sisterhood is a sentiment bigger than the blood connection. Their connection is fostered not by parentage or upbringing but in the companionship they discover with each other.

'Makdee' Shows That Differences Are a Part of Sisterhood

In Vishal Bhardwaj's Makdee, Chunni and Munni are two wildly different twin sisters. They may look the same but their attitude towards life is very different. Chunni can't get enough of her own pranks at the cost of her twin sister while Munni, on the other hand, is the quieter one. However, when things actually go south, Chunni stands by Munni like a rock. Even if it means entering a haunted house to rescue her sister.

Chamakta Hua Pyaar In 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is about two sisters connected by their aspirations and free spirit. Even though Dolly is determined to be the elder sibling who protects her younger sister Kajal, she has much to learn from Kajal. Their relationship isn't perfect - patriarchy often creates a rift between the two but eventually, when the time comes, they are there for each other. Dolly and Kitty prove that there's nothing stronger than a genuine sisterhood.