How Male Politicians Targeted Women in Politics With Sexist Jibes

With elections round the corner in some big states, the sexist attacks on women politicians are coming to the forefront.

On 24 March, a video surfaced that had West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh saying Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should wear Bermuda shorts instead of sarees “if she wanted to show off her (injured) leg."

Women politicians across parties are targeted for their appearances, clothing and their calibre, or years of work as party leaders is out to waste. Bahujan Samjwadi Party Chief Mayawati has constantly been attacked for her looks, politicians have called her ‘ugly’ and, ‘worse than an eunuch’ and even fellow women politicians have resorted to such jibes.