Crowd Favourite Jane Dipika Garrett Is One of Many 'Firsts' at Miss Universe '23

She has further advocated for the importance of hormonal health and PCOS and mental health among other things.

Speaking about her early days as a contestant, she said, “I felt really insecure... I would compare myself to the other girls and think that I'm not tall enough or not pretty enough or too chubby and I can't even walk. But I kept pushing myself and learning and especially towards the Preliminary round, I felt confident in myself and a lot of people started noticing me after my interview.”

Her inclusion in the pageant has led to mixed reactions with many attempting to shroud fatphobia under faux concern. But for many, her appearance on stage has been inspirational.

Here are some of the reactions to Miss Nepal’s Miss Universe journey: