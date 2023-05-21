Sushmita Sen Celebrates 29 Years of Her Miss Universe Win With Daughters

Sushmita Sen marks 29 years of her historic Miss Universe win.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sushmita Sen created history by becoming the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe 29 years ago. On the anniversary of her historic win, the actor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself when she was only 18.
Sushmita captioned her post, "This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18 year old me…with a smile he said, you realise you’re the first Miss Universe I’ve ever shot…I proudly added, it’s actually INDIA’s first ever Miss Universe. The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today...29 years later!!!"
"I celebrate & remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila #philippines#happy29thanniversary #missuniverse1994 #INDIA #yourstruly Thank you all for the love, goodness, & the most beautiful messages…forever cherished!!! I love you guys," she added.
Take a look at her post here:
To mark the special occasion, Sushmita celebrated with her two daughters, Reneh and Alisah, and a delicious chocolate cake. The actor also shared some pictures from her adorable party on Instagram.
She captioned the post, "Thank you God!!!! The ‘universe’ conspires in your favour Alisah & @reneesen47 This journey of life with the both of you by my side…is the ultimate celebration!!! I love you infinity #duggadugga #Maa."
Here, have a look:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita recently completed the shoot for the promo of her upcoming web series Taali. She will also be resuming her shoot for Aarya 3 very soon, as per reports.
