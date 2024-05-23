Are Influencers Overshadowing Films At Cannes? Actors & Directors Weigh In

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most publicised cultural events — and purportedly the world's most prestigious film gathering. But do you know what led to the birth of this festival?

In 1938, the Venice Mostra, the first international competition dedicated to the film world, saw a gathering of major pre-war film-producing countries. An American film was set to win a major award, but under pressure from Hilter and Mussolini, the jury had to change the winner and nominate a Nazi propaganda documentary. The episode prompted French diplomat Philippe Erlanger, who attended the festival, to come up with a film festival free of political pressure, thus giving birth to the Cannes Film Festival in 1946.

Cut to 2024. Are we doing justice to what Cannes stands for — celebrating films? Or has the focus now shifted to brand endorsements and social media traction? Nowadays, headlines are more about influencers, actors, and their outfits. Why aren't we talking about the movies, actors, writers and directors, who form the crux of the festival?

Amidst the ongoing debate about fashion overshadowing films The Quint spoke to actor Abhilash Thapliyal and director Shaunak Sen to know how they feel.