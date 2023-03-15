Alia Bhatt: The Making of Bollywood's Most Bankable Star

When Alia Bhatt made her debut at 19 as Shanaya in Student of the Year (if we discount her role as a child actor in Mahesh Bhatt's Sangharsh), audiences were quick to dismiss not just the role but also her performance. Some even compared her to Kareena Kapoor's iconic Pooja – but not in the way one would hope!

The beginning of Alia’s career was marred by massive trolling, with many writing her off as a one-hit wonder or worse.

But that teen artiste is now one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. She may even be the closest thing to a female superstar in 2023.

In other words, Alia Bhatt has come a long way.