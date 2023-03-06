Alia Bhatt Features In Variety's Impactful International Women 2023 List

Alia Bhatt Makes It To Variety's Impactful International Women 2023 List
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Alia Bhatt was featured in Variety’s Iist of Impactful International Women of 2023. She has been named in the list for her work in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. The Darlings actor was the only Bollywood star to feature on the list this year.
She spoke to the publication about the films she has worked on, stating:
Moreover, she also opened up about her upcoming project with director Karan Johar in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh titled Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani: “I am so excited about this one because it’s giving quintessential Bollywood and I’m finally wearing sarees in the snow [so it’s a dream come true from every angle].”
Brahmastra: Shiva Part 1 where she starred opposite husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, was also mentioned while talking about Alia's various achievements in regard to her career.
Alia Bhatt has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline, along with Heart of Stone which also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)