BRB, Pausing Everything to Focus on Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Marriage

Divya Talwar
Alia Bhatt's recent make-up tutorial video where she spoke about husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor not liking her wearing lipstick and suggesting that the natural colour of her lips looks better has sparked an outrage online. And are we surprised?

Many people on social media are calling Ranbir problematic and questioning Alia and his relationship. Of course, Alia, one of the best actors of the country and who is also running successful businesses, needs our help and advice on her marriage! It's not enough that, time and again, Alia has spoken fondly about Ranbir and shared how happy she is with him. We won't believe this, right? Because we, the people of social media, know Alia better than Alia herself!

