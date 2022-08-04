5 Intriguing Moments From Kareena-Aamir's ‘Koffee With Karan’ Episode

Aamir and Kareena in KWK
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
After actors Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda graced the KWK couch in the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. Karan Johar is back with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. The episode was full of light banter, comraderie and gossip. The duo who are all set for the release of their new film Laal Singh Chaddha left no stone unturned to call Karan out on the controversial nature of his show.
Here are 5 moments from the show that left us wanting for more:
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor both candidly spoke about their families and the equations that exists amongst one another. And although the structuring of their families sets them apart from the rest they have more than a cordial relationship with anyone concerned. Aamir went on confess that he meets both his ex-wives once a week.
Karan, who is never one to mince his words went on to call Aamir Khan boring. He also took it a step further by calling Kareena boring after she has attained her new clam persona. Aamir too had his two cents to share regarding Karan's opinion.
Aamir rightly pointed out the absurd nature of parties. And although Karan called him a 'party pooper', Aamir s stuck to his opinion and said that parties logically make no sense.
Aamir who is not on any social media also lacks the modern lingo to converse with the young crowd. And to no one's surprise when Kareena was asked about thirst traps Aamir was quick to ask what that means.
This confession came as a surprise to many. But the reasoning behind Aamir's need to google himself remains true to his character. He is always at his honest best.