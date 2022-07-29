Twitter Reacts to Vijay Deverakonda’s Koffee With Karan Debut

Vijay Devarakonda marks his KWK debut.
With every new episode of Koffee With Karan comes a new wave of social media buzz. And this week, the wave has brought popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. The latest episode, released on 28 July, marks the debut of the Arjun Reddy actor alongside his co-guest, Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday.
Fans of the show and of Deverakonda, particularly, were waiting in anticipation for his debut on the coveted KWK couch. A major part of the anticipation stemmed from the highly popular actor's restraint on publicizing his personal life.
This led to a larger buzz and higher expectations from Deverakonda to finally let his guard down and spill some beans. But did he deliver? Let netizens be the judge of that.
Desi Twitter imploded after his debut. Some praised his answers and the way he evaded intrusive questions while others criticized KJO for trying to get a glimpse into his guests’ sex lives.
Here are some reactions:
One user said, "He's a treat!!!! And the way he evade questions on his live life." Another went on to write, "Best part was he never dodged any questions..he went with the flow, had fun bt also dint divulge many details abt his personal life! He is super sassy."
One more user went on to say, "I feel like he was really guarded and didn't reveal much. Like i get to know absolutely nothing about him watching this episode except that he gets lot of women because he's hot af."
Another tweet said, "#VijayDeverakonda is such a fine mix of surface quietness with a turbulent storm brewing inside. Also, really hot. #KoffeeWithKaranS7."
"Koffee with karan show, Perfect answers u can get, VD maturity levels #VijayDeverakonda #KoffeeWithKaranS7 #Karanjohar #Liger #LigerSaalaCrossbreed
Some other reactions went as follows:
