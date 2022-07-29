Twitter Reacts to Vijay Deverakonda’s Koffee With Karan Debut

Desi Twitter imploded after his debut. Some praised his answers and the way he evaded intrusive questions while others criticized KJO for trying to get a glimpse into his guests’ sex lives.

Here are some reactions:

One user said, "He's a treat!!!! And the way he evade questions on his live life." Another went on to write, "Best part was he never dodged any questions..he went with the flow, had fun bt also dint divulge many details abt his personal life! He is super sassy."