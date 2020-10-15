Watch: Hula Hoop Magic Ft Eshna Kutty

‘Sasural genda phool’ today has different recall imagery. More than Sonam Kapoor or Abhishek Bachchan, people think of a woman in a saree and sneakers, hoop dancing on the song.

Hooping for about a decade now, 24-year-old Eshna Kutty, who is now a social media sensation, picked up hula hoops after she saw a YouTube video of a woman doing some hoop tricks and felt that it was really cool and got intrigued by the aesthetics of it.

‘Jack of all trades, master of none’

This is how Eshna describes herself while talking about various interests in her life. Apart from hoop dancing, she sings with her grandfather, plays ukelele, guitar and piano, and knows skateboarding and slacklining.