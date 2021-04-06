Egypt’s 1st Female Ship Captain Falsely Blamed for Blocking Suez

Just hours after the news of Ever Given being wedged across Suez Canal broke earlier in March, social media handles were quick to blame Egypt's first female ship captain – Marwa Elselehdar – for the mishap.
Only, Elselehdar was hours away from Ever Given, working onboard Aida IV, a different vessel, in the city of Alexandria.
An article from Arab News about her groundbreaking career was photoshopped, with a new headline claiming that she was “involved” in the incident, screenshots of which went viral.
An industry historically dominated by men, only 2 percent of the world seasfarers are women, according to the International Maritime Organisation.
She was granted permission to join after a legal review by Egypt's then-President Hosni Mubarak.
In May 2021, Elselehdar will be taking her final exam to attain a full rank of captain – in hope that she can continue to inspire and be a role model for women in the industry.
(With inputs from BBC)
