Myanmar Pageant Contestant Appeals For Urgent International Aid

"Today in my country, Myanmar, while I am going to be on this stage, there are so many people dying, more than 100 people died. I am deeply sorry for all the people who have lost their lives," she added, fighting back tears.

"I want to say for here that, please help Myanmar. We need your urgent international help right now." Han Lay has been very vocal about the protest movement.

While Myanmar’s Military took out a parade to observe its annual Armed Forces Day on 28 March, dozens protesting last month’s coup were reportedly killed by the country’s security forces, taking the total death toll to 114, reported news agency Associated Press.

The death toll in Myanmar has been on the rise as security forces grow increasingly violent in suppressing those protesting the 1 February coup that overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The situation has drawn international criticism from the European Union, the US and others.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)