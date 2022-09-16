Gurugram: Spa Operator, Aides Booked for Allegedly Raping Teenage Receptionist

After a few days, the girl stopped going to the spa, but the suspects kept calling her and and took her to a hotel where they allegedly beat her up.
(Photo: Wikipedia)
(Trigger warning: Mentions of rape, sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.)
A spa operator and her aides were booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl who worked as a receptionist at the spa and forcing her into prostitution in Gurugram, Haryana.
The accused were booked after the girl filed a police complaint on Wednesday, 14 September, said the police on Thursday.
A police officer said, "A probe has been initiated. We are verifying the allegations and the contents of the complaint. The accused are yet to be arrested."
According to the police, the girl said that she had recently gotten acquainted with a woman and pleaded with her to help her find a job as she needed money. The woman offered the girl a job as a receptionist at a spa owned by the woman's relative.
On the first day, the girl was allegedly called to a room and forced to share it with a man, who raped her in the same room. She was allegedly threatened with a video of the sexual assault when she tried to leave the job.
"They threatened to circulate the video. I was too scared and went to the spa for the next 4-5 days. I was sexually assaulted by many. On any given day, some 10-15 men would assault me," the minor girl told the police.
After a few days, the girl stopped going to the spa, but the woman operating the spa and her aides kept calling her and and took her to a hotel where they allegedly beat her up.
A First Information Report (FIR) against the perpetrators has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 376D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act at the all-woman police station.
(With inputs from Indian Express and Times of India.)
