Gurugram: Spa Operator, Aides Booked for Allegedly Raping Teenage Receptionist

(Trigger warning: Mentions of rape, sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.)

A spa operator and her aides were booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl who worked as a receptionist at the spa and forcing her into prostitution in Gurugram, Haryana.

The accused were booked after the girl filed a police complaint on Wednesday, 14 September, said the police on Thursday.

A police officer said, "A probe has been initiated. We are verifying the allegations and the contents of the complaint. The accused are yet to be arrested."

According to the police, the girl said that she had recently gotten acquainted with a woman and pleaded with her to help her find a job as she needed money. The woman offered the girl a job as a receptionist at a spa owned by the woman's relative.