Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico 2020 Get Married, Post About Their Love Story

Varela had represented Argentina in 2019’s Miss Universe and ended up in the top 10 positions at the Miss Grand International 2020. She has modelled for various campaigns and has also worked on different initiatives that battle gender violence, as per Hola magazine.

Valentín, who works with the modelling agency 'Major' in New York, had also made it to the top 10 at the Miss Grand International 2020.

Same sex marriage has been legal in Argentina since 2010, and in Puerto Rico since 2015.

Several Twitter users celebrated the news on the micro-blogging platform, with one saying, "You guys make be me believe, true love is still alive."