Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Reveals She Has Celiac Disease: What Is It?

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu revealed that she suffers from celiac disease, a disease triggered by eating gluten.

Gluten is a protein that's found in grains like wheat, rye, and barley. It acts like a binding agent and is found in several dishes.

Almost 1 in every 100 Indians suffers from celiac disease.

Celiac disease, which is also called gluten sensitive enteropathy or celiac sprue, is more common in India than the numbers suggest, however, because many Indians don't get tested for it.

Left unchecked, it can lead to nutrient and mineral deficiencies, damage to the teeth's enamel,

So, what is celiac disease? And should you get tested for celiac disease?