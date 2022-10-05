Who Is Divya Nettimi? First Woman To Start Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund

Indian-origin investor Divya Nettimi is all set to chart history by becoming the first woman to start her own billion-dollar hedge fund.

With more than $1 billion of commitments, Nettimi's Avala Global marks the largest launch of a woman-led firm in the industry’s history and is among the biggest ones to debut this year, as per a Bloomberg report.

While the fund's commencement hasn't been announced publically so far, the report, citing sources, indicates that Avala Global has begun investing the majority of the cash, with the rest expected to arrive early in the first quarter.