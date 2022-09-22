FAQ | Gold Price Volatility: Is It a Good Time To Invest in Gold and Silver?

The price of gold in India fell to a near seven-month low on Thursday, 22 September, on the back of the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rates.

Gold futures (the prediction for future prices) as of 5 October dipped to ₹49,321 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), down 0.25 percent, while silver prices fell 0.4 percent to ₹57,059 per kg.

So, is this a good time to buy gold? Should you wait for the price to drop further? The Quint spoke to Anuj Gupta, vice-president, Research, Commodity, and Currency at IIFL Securities, to help you understand better.