Sulli Deals 2.0: Photos of Muslim Women Misused on GitHub App 'Bulli Bai'

In yet another incident targeting Muslim women, photos of hundreds of them were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub – by the name of 'Bulli Bai' – on Saturday, 1 January.

This comes nearly six months after the 'Sulli Deals' controversy – where a similar ploy was applied, asserting selective misogyny. Notably, no concrete action has been taken against perpetrators in the case, despite two FIRs filed – one in Delhi and another in Uttar Pradesh.

While 'Sulli' or 'Sulla' is a derogatory term used to for Muslims, 'Bulli' is most likely a spin on the term.