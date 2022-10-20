This Diwali, Light Up A Future | The Quint Brings Stories of Hope

Chandni was only 5 when her father died and she started living in slums, picking up trash to support her family.

Mitesh lost his family at 13, and an arm to cancer at 15.

They both led their lives with courage, perseverance, hope and kept going even when it was easy to give up.

Now, Chandni is 25, running an NGO, Voice of Slums, for kids like her and supporting their education. Mitesh overcame his disability and now runs a pav bhaji stall to fulfil his father's dreams.