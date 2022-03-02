Netizens Shocked as Arnab Goswami Lets Panelist Speak on His Debate

Breaking news: Someone apart from Arnab Goswami spotted talking at his show.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
If you watch Indian news debates, you know there's hardly ever a debate in there. It's mostly just people yelling at each other while the anchor is barely of any help. While Indians have been calling these sort of debates out for years now, and some have stopped watching them altogether.
A panelist on Arnab Goswami's debate show recently called him out for exactly these reasons. The expert was from Lisbon and had participated in a debate along with other panelists from different parts of the world who were discussing the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
"I would like to ask you to de-escalate your language. Your are speaking in very hyper-tense words and you're using very emotive language. You interrupted a speaker in a brutal way, which is not helpful in the exchange of opinions. I am shocked that your editorial positon is so prejudicial towards the ongoing crisis," he was heard saying.
Watch the clip here:
The first thing that is shocking in this video is that someone else on Arnab's show spoke for over a minute, which is an achievement in itself. And the second was that Arnab was finally called out for the way he conducts debates. Check out some reactions here:
Honestly, this schooling was long overdue!
