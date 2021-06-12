‘And Then There Were None’: 7 Years of the Modi Govt

Seven Little Soldier Boys

sharing a little toolkit;

sedition slapped against one

and then, there were six.

Six Little Soldier Boys

looking for some high;

one snorted nationalism

and then, there were five.

Five Little Soldier Boys

sleeping on the floor;

unemployment choked one

and then, there were four.

Four Little Soldier Boys

passing by the tree;

one got lynched

and then, there were three.

Three Little Soldier Boys

Coughing due to the flu;

COVID took one

and then, there were two.

Two Little Soldier Boys

building their home in the sun;

one lost his citizenship

and then, there was one.

One Little Soldier Boy

left all alone;

he went and hanged himself

and then, there was none.