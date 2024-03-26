'In My Train, Non-Ticket Holders Tore Curtains To Use as Mats & Sat on Floor'

On 15 March, I travelled from Jamalpur, a railway station in Bihar, to Anand Vihar in Delhi aboard the Malda Town Anand Vihar Express (Train No. 13429). I had booked my ticket for a 2-tier AC.

I boarded the train around 2 pm. As I entered the coach, I saw several people standing in the passage. Initially, I assumed they had just boarded and were arranging their luggage.