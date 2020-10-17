‘VIPS Violating BCI Rules, Holding Offline Exams for Law Students’

Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies’ internal examinations are already underway. My Report Law students of VIPS, Delhi are stressed over the decision of offline exams by the end of this month. | (Photo: Karman Akhter/The Quint) My Report Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies’ internal examinations are already underway.

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

Video Producer: Aliza Noor

Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS) has decided to hold their internal as well as end semester examinations – all in a month, within a gap of 11 days. This has not only put us in a fix, but also led to a lot of concerns about transportation and security amid the coronavirus pandemic. Till now, there has been no signal that there is complete removal of COVID-19 from our country, even when we are rising to an average of 70,000 cases per day. In this situation, VIPS is affiliated with the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and the latter notified that our internal examinations will be held from 12-16 October and then our intermediate end semester examinations from 27 October. We were effectively given 11 days to prepare.

‘Decision Violates BCI Guidelines’

This notice by the college is in contradiction with the guidelines of the Bar Council of India (BCI) which state that “all students shall be promoted to the next semester on the basis of the performance of the previous year and the internal examination of the present year.”

Notice by BCI in June. (Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Later, the BCI also<a href="https://www.latestlaws.com/latest-news/bci-exam-clarification-no-physical-exams-are-to-be-held-till-physical-re-opening-of-colleges-which-should-re-open-only-after-covid-crisis-is-averted-read-notice"> stated</a> that no physical examinations are to be held till the colleges are re-opened and the COVID-19 pandemic no longer exists. Now, some students have also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court regarding the issue.

However, there has been no notice regarding the re-opening of the colleges till now. Moreover, it’s important note that in the case that was filed in the Supreme Court, 'Praneet K vs UGC', the court stated that the internal examinations of final-year students are very important, however, they cannot be calculated on the same standard as the end-term exams for intermediate students. Even though we have seen an outcry by a number of students and aspirants who have taken different examinations in the past months, this decision impacts us differently. How? Because no B.Tech or BBA student in the college has been asked to do this. Other universities have also opted alternate means.

‘COVID-19 Situation in Delhi Is Still Serious’

Another very important concern is that, VIPS includes a huge chunk of students who do not live in Delhi and had returned to their hometowns during the pandemic. The struggle begins when we have to book our tickets and plan our trip in advance accordingly. Also, when it comes to other examinations, especially the entrance or public service examinations, there is a reason why they are happening and that same reason does no

apply in our case. They are necessary as the aspirants will lose a year. We will not as we do not lose a year since we are already promoted.

Our exam is not a one-day affair that we can just go and give the exam, and then return that same day. We will have to find accommodation and arrange for our food as well. Now in this process, if anyone contracts the virus, who will take responsibility?

Students are also agitated as a considerable number of them have written representations to the college about their concerns but there has not been any response yet.

One of the representations sent by the students.

More importantly, the college has not released any guidelines or any modalities as to the precautions they will take or what will happen if a student is unable to appear for the examination. Hence, the lack of response has affected our spirits. We want the authorities to take note of our concerns and act on it as soon as possible, as the current situation has done nothing but aggravate our stress amid the pandemic.

(The Quint has reached out to the Dean of VIPS. Calls to the administration went unanswered. The response will be added when received.)