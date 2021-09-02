'Vehicle Debris Lined Now-Shut Mumbai Flyover During Its One-Month Stint'

As a daily commuter, I was delighted when the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery on 1 August 2021. Although the project was delayed by three years, I was still thrilled because it would reduced my travel time between Ghatkopar and Mankhurd from 30 mins to just three minutes.

But this joy lasted only a little over a month as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to shut the flyover for repairs on Wednesday, 1 September, after a series of accidents.

On Monday, 30 August, 34-year-old Yusuf Khan lost his life in one such accident when the motorbike he was riding pillion skid on the road. His friend Akhtar Khan was riding the bike.

I spoke to a grieving friend of Yusuf, who blamed the quality of the material used in the construction of the road for his death.