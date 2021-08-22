'Blast at Kolkata's Abandoned Baranagar Police Station Shook My Neighbourhood'

An eyewitness says that the blast occurred at 2:30 pm at the old Baranagar police station where labourers were working.
On Saturday, 21 August, I was doing my normal chores at home in Kolkata’s Kutighat locality. During lunch time, around 2:30 pm, I suddenly heard loud noises of people talking on the street and walking towards the old Baranagar Police Station.
The old Baranagar Police Station.
I stepped out to enquire about the situation. Someone from the neighbourhood informed me that a blast took place inside the old Baranagar Police Station, which was left abandoned for over one-and-a-half decade, where three labourers were working.
Police arrived at the old, abandoned station.
Police arrived to investigate the area. A police officer on the condition of anonymity said, “There was a blast when a labourer was working with a hoe hit a brick. This has come under preliminary investigation. More information will follow once the investigation is over.”
An auto driver, Agni Choudhary, whose house is beside the old building, which is in a dilapidated condition was also injured.
Agni Choudhary, the auto driver who went to oversee the progress of the work done, was also a victim of the blast
Arup Shah, the caretaker of the old Baranagar Police Station for over 10 years, is an eyewitness of the blast.
Three labourers were working inside the police station.
Victims of the blast have been taken to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
The police department with the help of Baranagar Municipality was taking care of the renovation work of the old building.
We hope that all the survivors recover soon.
