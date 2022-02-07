Shoemakers to Sweet Shops, Agra’s Small Businesses Struggle To Survive COVID

Agra's tourism industry struggles to make ends meet.
Image altered by The Quint
Video Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam
Agra, famously known as the 'Taj City' because of its 17th century monument, generates most of its revenues through tourism. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism industry was badly hit as heritage sites remained closed.
This affected the lives of lakhs of people in the city, mainly those working in the industries linked to the tourism sector.
The beauty of the Taj has always attracted tourists from all over the world. Most of the cultural art and traditional work here is dependent on the flow of tourists.
As Uttar Pradesh goes for elections from 10 February, I spoke to the locals in the city about the problems they had to face during the COVID-19 pandemic and if any help is being provided to them by the government.
I met Rookaram, a shoemaker, and a resident of Agra who told me about the dificulties he and his family had face as they lost their jobs due to the COVID-enforced lockdown.
Another shoemaker, Geeta Devi told me that they were forced to take up other jobs to make ends meet.
"We didn't even get ration from the government. The lockdown was very difficult for us. My son had to sell vegetables to run our family," said Geeta.
Naveen Agarwal, a sweet shop owner in the city, shared the difficulties he had to face due to the lockdowns as it made them financially weak.
He further told me about the raw materials rotting and going to waste as they couldn't come to their shops and make pethas (sweets made from white pumpkin).
"Due to this, once the lockdown was lifted and we all came back to work, the prices of the raw materials had increased four times," he added.
Upon asking if any help or schemes were provided to them, Naveen said that many announcements were made but nothing happened on the ground.
This often makes it very difficult for them to ask for help as no action is being taken by the authorities.
I met Imran, a tour guide, who shared with me how fewer number of tourists are now coming to the city, which has affected his livelihood as they get paid according to their work which depends on the number of tourists.
Imran further said that the government schemes are no help to them.
The decline in the number of tourists visiting Agra has affected small business owners across sectors.
From shoe and petha makers to dhaba and hotel owners, they all are waiting with the hope that the situation would get better with time, and the government would step in to help them.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)