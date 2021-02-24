Report Your Story, Make an Impact: Become a Citizen Journalist

On 7 February, a citizen journalist reported on The Quint about the problems being faced by women in accessing toilets on the other side of the barricades. Barely three days after the report, Basic Shit, an NGO that provides sanitation solutions, reached out to The Quint and offered help. As of 14 February, a new toilet has been set up for women at the Singhu border.

In January, three days after Mumbai-based Tohid Shaikh reported a delay by Zoomcar India in processing his refund, the company contacted him and processed his refund of Rs 7,515.

Back in October 2020, a plan to set up a waste management plant in Dehri-Dalmianagar in Bihar’s Rohtas district came as a major relief for locals. This was possible after citizen journalists Ashutosh Kumar and Praharsh Aggarwal reported the problem in August the same year.