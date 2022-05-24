My Brother Went on a Solo Trip to Azerbaijan, and Is Missing Since 2 Weeks

On 26 April 2022, Manikanth Kondaveeti had gone on a solo trip to Azerbaijan and now he is missing.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Kamran Akhtar)
On 26 April 2022, my 28-year-old brother, Manikanth Kondaveeti, went on a solo trip to Baku in Azerbaijan. A little over two weeks later, something unusual happened. Manikanth didn't reply to our WhatsApp messages on 12 May and since he was in a foreign country, we started feeling worried.
At first, we thought that since he was very fond of adventure and used to go on treks and hike on different terrains, he may not have mobile network and once he returns to the hotel, he would be able to touch base.
But even after 48 hours, as the messages stopped getting delivered to his phone, our worry turned into horror as we were unable to track him.
Map of Azerbaijan.
Manikanth had gone for a hike to Zaqataa forest.
Map of Zaqatala forest.
For two weeks, Manikanth is missing from Azerbaijan
It's been two weeks and we are not able to get any information about him.
We have reached out to the Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan in Baku and they are trying to trace him with the help of local police and the authorities in the country.
Manikanth, resident of Rajahmundry, had gone on a solo trip.
My brother, who works at an information technology firm in Mumbai, had met me last on 26 April, in Delhi when he was taking the flight to Azerbaijan.
Manikanth was last seen in Zaqatala region of Azerbaijan
We are very worried about him! We are aware that the foreign ministry of India is trying its best to locate him but as more and more time is passing by, our tensions about him are hitting the rooftop. I pray he comes back home safely, as soon as possible.
On 17 May, Manikanth had a flight to Uzbekistan which he didn't board.
(The Quint has reached out to the Indian embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan, to get an update on the search operation. Their response is awaited. The story would be updated when the response is received.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)