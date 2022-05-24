My Brother Went on a Solo Trip to Azerbaijan, and Is Missing Since 2 Weeks

On 26 April 2022, my 28-year-old brother, Manikanth Kondaveeti, went on a solo trip to Baku in Azerbaijan. A little over two weeks later, something unusual happened. Manikanth didn't reply to our WhatsApp messages on 12 May and since he was in a foreign country, we started feeling worried.

At first, we thought that since he was very fond of adventure and used to go on treks and hike on different terrains, he may not have mobile network and once he returns to the hotel, he would be able to touch base.

But even after 48 hours, as the messages stopped getting delivered to his phone, our worry turned into horror as we were unable to track him.