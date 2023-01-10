Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019My report  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'UKSSSC, Please Reconsider Your Decision To Cancel Forest Inspector Exam Result'

I am a selected candidate. My rank in general (women) category is fifth. Three years of our lives have been wasted.
Parisi Thapliyal
UKSSSC has cancelled 2019 Forest Inspector (Van Daroga) exam.

(Image altered by The Quint/Vibhushita Singh)

Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), on 30 December 2022, decided to cancel the results of the Forest Inspector exam over suspicion of a paper leak. We, the students who qualified for the exam and were chosen on the merit list, feel betrayed.

I am a selected candidate for the Forest Inspector exam. My rank in general (women) category is fifth. The notification of this exam was released in December 2019, the exam took place in July 2021, the results came in January 2022, and 620 students were called for a physical test in June 2022.

On 30 December, when we were waiting for our joining, UKSSC, the exam-conducting body, cancelled our results.

Woman candidate for the cancelled exam protesting in Dehradun

'Over Three Years Of Our Lives Have Been Wasted'

In this whole process, over three years of our lives have been wasted. I graduated in 2019 and prioritised this exam since I was a selected candidate. And now, after over three years, we are informed that our results have been cancelled. And now, I am left with no other option.

Some of our fellow aspirants have reached the age of 31-32 and have crossed the age limit for the exam. Many are the sole breadwinners in their families. Who will take responsibility? Who will bring back their lost years?

Many of the candidates come from very remote locations in Uttarakhand. For them, qualifying for the exam wasn't easy as they had to survive in tough terrains with minimum connectivity.

Qualified candidates carried out a protest rally in Dehradun on 2 Jan 2023

'Request UKSSSC To Reconsider Its Decision'

Many exams that UKSSSC has conducted, witnessed fraud in exams. But ours is the only exam that was conducted online. In this, if at all there are allegations of fraud, it can be detected through the segregation process. The precedent has already been set. We have an example of the Uttar Pradesh Sub-Inspector exam. NSEIT, the same agency that conducted the Forest Inspector exam, had segregated cheaters.

So, if this segregation of cheaters is possible in other states, why is it not possible in our state?

I request the government to do justice to the fair candidates who have been selected for the exam. Please reconsider your decision and give us our appointment (letter).

Qualified candidates are unhappy by the decision taken by UKSSSC to cancel the exam.

