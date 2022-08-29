Noida Twin Towers: 'Debris Fallen on boundary Walls, Not Much Damage to Society'

Debris of Noida's Supertech Twin Towers.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Pawan Kumar
After the blast at 2:30 pm on Sunday, 28 August, Supertech Twin Towers in Noida's Sector 93A have now turned into a huge pile of debris.
Neighbouring residents, who were asked to evacuate their homes, have now started to come back.
I, a resident of ATS Greens Village, that is adjacent to the twin towers, returned home on Sunday night. The implosion led to the debris falling in the premises of our society.
Debris of the Supertech Twin Towers.
For the residents, living here on this stretch, coming back and parking their cars will take some time.
Before leaving our houses, we had to cover our balaconies, disconnect all electronic appliances, and lock all the doors tightly before leaving.
Cloud of dust in the balcony of ATS Greens Village.
Ritu Sharma, another resident of ATS Greens Village, entered her house at 9 pm and there was no damage to her flat.
Apart from minor glass cracks, the society is completely safe, and we have heaved a sigh of relief now.
